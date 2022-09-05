West Coast hip hop legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill announced as the headliners among a roster of classic rap acts for the upcoming annualHigh Hopes concert series in Ontario, California on November 19, in association with BobbyDee Presents and Dr. Greenthumb. The concert lineup includes Method Man and Redman, Xzibit, and The Doggpound.

“This is a legendary and iconic lineup,” said B-Real of Cypress Hill, aka Dr. Greenthumb in announcement press release. “High Hopes has curated the smoker’s ultimate playlist, and it’s a platform that I’ve supported since day one. This is the beginning of a new movement that Chang and I started with our Smoke Out. We’re excited to roll out even more surprises this year and in the future.”

High Hopes Concert Series features world-class artists, iconic headliners, and some of the most influential trailblazers in the music industry, coming together to support cannabis culture and celebrate the legalization of weed.

“We’re still in prohibition,” said Chang Weisberg, High Hopes Co-Promoter. “We have to keep up the fight for decriminalization, common sense tax reform, and safe access. High Hopes is a platform for music and medicine.”

High Hopes will begin at 7pm PT and end at 12am PT. General tickets are on sale now. Purchase tickets here.

In other news, it was announced this week that Ice Cube has taken over as CEO of his co-founded 3-on-3 basketball league, Big 3. Cube will be replacing recently appointed CEO, Chris Hannan, who was given the position February 2021. The BIG3’s Monster Energy Celebrity Game will be broadcast on CBS this Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.