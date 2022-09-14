Lizzo’s ‘Big Grrrls’ Competition Series Wins Emmy: “Fat Like Me, Black Like Me, Beautiful Like Me”

Lizzo’s ‘Big Grrrls’ Competition Series Wins Emmy: “Fat Like Me, Black Like Me, Beautiful Like Me”

Lizzo can now add Emmy winner to her growing resume. The Houston native is halfway to EGOT status after winning the Outstanding Competition Program Emmy for her Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

While giving her acceptance speech at the Los Angeles ceremony Sunday night, Lizzo said she was “very emotional” while celebrating her on screen representation. “When I was a little girl, all I wanted was to see me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” Lizzo gushed. “If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but b***h, it’s going to have to be you,” she added.

This was Lizzo’s first nomination and win at the Emmys. The “Tempo” artist is currently on a world tour for her album “Special,” which debuted on July 15.

Advertisement

Share your thoughts and comments with us on social media.