Georgia rapper Flyy Boy D shares the video to his single “Nights In ATL” following his last single release “Hell & Back” feat. Slimelife Shawty. The single produced by Sinvstyle showcases D’s style of melodic flows and ear grabbing verses.

“I’m sick of giving time when you ain’t got no time. I’m sick of coming up with different alibis. Working out a masterpiece, I’m just a mastermind,” raps D.

In the Philly Fly Boy directed video below, you see Flyy Boy D deal with the challenges of balancing his girl and distractions known to living fast in Atlanta.

Keep up with Flyy Boy D on his IG page @flyyboyd1.

