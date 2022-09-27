In the fallout of Ime Udoka‘s suspension from the Boston Celtics, TMZ is reporting the team employee involved in the affair was responsible for all of his travel arrangements. A source stated the employee would also organize travel for Nia Long.

The staffer’s role with Long would be to set up her trips to Boston or away games. Recently, Long and her 10-year-old son with Ime, Kez, just relocated to Boston.

The Celtics have not revealed the name of the employee but alerted Long about who she was. Nia Long’s representative, Shannon Barr, released a statement to TMZ:

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”