Kendrick Lamar is sharing a new merch drop from his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers tour. The new items were posted to pgLang.com yesterday.

The collection dedicated to his new album “Mr Morale & The Big Steppers” features hoodies, shirts, and a hat. Items for sale include a “The Big Steppers Tour” design and an “Are You Happy For Me?” style, which takes its cue from the Big Steppers song “Savior.”

Last week, it was announced that Kendrick will be kicking off the 48th season of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, on Oct 1.

