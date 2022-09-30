Love will find us all.

Kid Cudi released his highly-anticipated new album, Entergalactic, a project in support of the artist’s new animated television event, which was also released on Friday (Sept. 30) on Netflix. The album features guest appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, Steve Akoi, and Don Toliver. Stream it below.

MORE: Kid Cudi Calls Himself “The Most Hated Man In Hip-Hop Right Now”

Advertisement

The album includes 15 new Kid Cudi songs, including a bonus track called “Burrow,” which is dedicated to Cudi’s longtime friend and Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Joe Burrow. The project’s breakout tracks are the previously released “Willing To Trust” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and the feature-length theme song.

The animated TV special is a romantic comedy executive produced by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Kid Cudi-himself, who prefers to go by his birth name Scott Mescudi. Cudi voices the lead role of Jabari who is chasing after the “new girl,” who is voiced by Jessica Williams (The Incredible Jessica James) in the familiar love story comedy. Entergalactic co-stars include Jaden Smith, Ty Dolla $ign, Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, and Keith David.

Read the full synopsis here:

“Jabari, a charming, streetwear-clad artist on the cusp of real success. After a chance run-in with his cool new photographer neighbor, Meadow, Jabari has to figure out whether he can make space for love in his life.”

#Entergalactic SEPT 30TH HERE WE GO BITCH ‼️ pic.twitter.com/uz7Y2i8CRH — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 26, 2022

MORE: Kid Cudi Blasts Kanye West: “He Used His Power to F*** With Me”

Kenya Barris recently spoke highly of Kid Cudi and Entergalactic during his recent interview on Power 105’s The Breakfast Club with DJ Envy, Charlamagne The God, and Angela Yee.

The new tv event is available for streaming now on Netflix. The new album is currently number one on Apple Music.

Watch the trailer above and check out the full album below.