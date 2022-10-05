Amazon Prime Video’s latest series, Jungle, shines a light on UK Drill and how it used to tell the stories of what happens in the underserved areas of the United Kingdom. Co-creators, Junior Okoli and Chas Appeti, tackle the task in unique fashion.

“‘Jungle’ is a culmination of our experiences and everything we’ve seen growing up in London” says co-creator, Junior Okoli. “With our travels around the world, we note that every city has a “Jungle” with its own rules and laws.

Okoli is accurate in that regards. The series starts as the desperate protagonist, Gogo, (Ezra Elliott) looks to make a transition from his current lifestyle of crime and worry, especially with a pregnant girlfriend. Trouble looms his way when a robbery goes wrong, leaving his intended transition in a standstill motion.

Okoli and Appeti’s solid attempt to weave drill music into the characters’ dialogue is captivating once its introduced, but becomes distracting as the series plays out.

“We integrated the music into the dialogue to draw in and communicate with the youth,” said Appeti.

Because “Jungle” is a viewers’ introduction to a UK Drill musical, time will tell its significance and influence. The bravo stems from its captivating cinematography as well as the effort the bring forth an untapped nuance of integrating the phenomenon of UK Drill with film.

“Jungle” features UK’s most prominent rappers including Tinie Tempah, IAMDDB, Big Narstie, M24, and Amaria BB. Shining light on artists within the film is praiseworthy as well.

Check out “Jungle” now on Amazon Prime Video.