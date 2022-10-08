A teen has confessed to the murder of a 17-year-old Bronx drill rapper. According to The New York Daily News, the gunman has been charged with the crime, which authorities believe was committed as a result of a diss track.

The teen, another drill rapper who resides in the Mitchell Houses, denies lyrics were the reason for the killing. He was arrested and cahrged with the murder of Jordany Aracena in a Beekman Ave. shooting.

The murder suspect said he encountered his victim in the street as Aracena crossed the street, approached the suspect and his friends, and demanded they leave his block. In response, the suspect opened fire and killed him.

The murder weapon has not been recovered, and the suspect is not detailing where it can be located. He is currently being held without bail.