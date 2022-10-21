NBA star Paul George is working with BetterHelp, the largest mental health therapy platform in the world, to de-stigmatize mental illness and provide anyone who needs it up to $3 million in free counseling. The latest professional athlete, Paul, has joined a growing list of athletes, including tennis greats Venus Williams, Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz, to speak out about mental health and collaborate with BetterHelp.

“Mental Health is just as important as physical health to me,” said George of the partnership. “I can be in the best physical shape of my life but if my mental health is lacking, it won’t make a difference. Getting help to better yourself mentally has been extremely important in my life and has allowed me to be the player, father, husband and person I am today. This is why I am so excited to partner with BetterHelp to provide access to free therapy and help raise mental health awareness around the world.”

When a new user signs up, BetterHelp will give out a free one-month membership to therapy, with a maximum equivalent value of $3 million. As part of the collaboration, BetterHelp would additionally sponsor the PG13 Topgolf Classic charity event hosted by Paul George’s Foundation in November.

“Everyone — even pro athletes — can struggle with mental health issues,” said Alon Matas, President and Founder of BetterHelp. “We’re teaming up with incredible athletes like Paul George to remind people to take care of themselves, and we’re providing them with the resources to get started.”

Visit https://www.betterhelp.com/paulgeorge to find out more about BetterHelp’s mental health services and the chance to receive a month of free counseling.