The TikTok audience is in a frenzy as New York rising star Ice Spice asks a new question on her new song “Bikini Bottom” after achieving success with the viral hit “Munch (Feelin’ U)” (523.7K+ creations): “How can I lose if I’m already choose (like)?” In mid-October, “Bikini Bottom” was previewed on TikTok and currently has over 39.2K+ creations.
@icespicee lmk if ya fw this 😈 #fyp ♬ Bikini Bottom – Ice Spice
Creators were inspired by the song’s cartoonish beat to pose like cartoon characters and scamper around their homes.
@rug
Ngl it’s catchy as hell 😂♬ Bikini Bottom – Ice Spice
The single also hit Halloween inspiration for Spongebob Squarepants and Ice-Spice costumes.
By incorporating the song on their TikTok profiles, musicians like Saucy Santana and Coi Leray showed their appreciation to Ice Spice.
@saucysantana ♬ Bikini Bottom – Ice Spice
@coileray ♬ Bikini Bottom – Ice Spice
You can see the official video below.