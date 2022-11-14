On Tuesday November 15th, Dropbox will host its first integrated experience at Afrotech titled, “The Drop.” The Drop by Dropbox is a curated experience connecting Black/Brown Tech professionals with their perfect role at Dropbox! The Drop details a virtual first-look at the work environment. The event will feature new products “dropboxers” have innovated and attendees will connect with recruiters about interest in roles while enjoying music, drinks, food and prizes throughout the day. The Drop “How We Built This,” panel will feature a discussion of black dropboxer employee experiences, the dropbox culture and the impact on work products. The panel will highlight the importance of diversity and inclusive teams today. The panelists include RiAnca Allen-Jones (Digital Producer Manager), Zyanne Clay-Hubbard (iOS Engineer), Atiba Booker (Data Scientist) and Zubair Lawrence, moderated by Briahna Gatlin of Swank PR. In between the panel, the Drop will be hosted by TubbsKrueger along with music from DJ 9am. The Drop by Dropbox, walks attendees through the experience of “shopping” while receiving brand swag, DBX money and multiple activities that engage in connection to the Dropbox brand.

RSVP TO ATTEND “The Drop by Dropbox” HERE