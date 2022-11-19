Roddy Ricch is living up to the name of his mixtape series, Feed Da Streets, by paying for the groceries of Los Angeles Residents. Roddy surprised customers at an L.A. grocery store by announcing on the loudspeaker that he was picking up everyone’s tab.

Roddy proclaimed, “If you got your groceries and you want us to pay for them and help y’all out. We here for y’all, make your way to the register — we got y’all and we appreciate y’all. We love L.A Happy holidays.”

Roddy released his latest project, Feed Da Streets 3, on Friday, Nov.18. The Grammy-winning rapper had recently done plenty of giving back, including when he and Post Malone pulled up to an NYC middle school and offered words of wisdom last month.

His good was noticed, and he was honored with an official citation by New York State Assemblywoman Monique Chandler-Waterman for his positive impact on the community.