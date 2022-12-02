SOURCE SPORTS: Odell Beckham Jr. to Visit Buffalo, New York and Dallas on His Free Agency Tour

Odell Beckham Jr. is ready for his return to football. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, three teams get the opportunity to meet with the star wide receiver.

This coming weekend, OBJ is set to visit the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Buffalo Bills to pick his next team.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s free-agent tour kicks off Thursday with a visit to the New York Giants, continues Friday in Buffalo with the Bills, and then goes to Dallas on Monday with the Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 1, 2022

While Odell Beckham Jr. is determining the new team for him, he found himself put off a Los Angeles-bound flight on Sunday morning.

According to Andy Slater of FOX Sports Radio, OBJ was escorted off the plane because he was drifting in and out of consciousness.

In a police report, the flight crew stated they were concerned for Beckham and feared “he was seriously ill.” They said he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness when they tried to have him fasten his seat belt.

OBJ refused to leave the plane, leading to everyone de-planning and the flight being delayed.

OBJ was escorted by cops to the ticketing area of the airport, I’m told.



Video from @TheMalibuArtist pic.twitter.com/zHZRw10jhD — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 27, 2022

OBJ was escorted to an area of the terminal by officers and made different arrangements.

On Twitter, Beckham Jr. wrote a simple statement.

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022