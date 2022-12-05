Words by: Timothy Mwachia

Never Broke Again artist NoCap has something new for his fans before the year ends. The rapper revealed on Instagram this week that his new mixtape, The Main Bird, arrives Dec. 12. The 24-year-old also shared a tentative cover art for the project. The title of the tape is inspired by the name of his neighborhood clique based in Mobile, Alabama.

Although it was previously thought that the “Very Special” rapper had fallen out with his label boss NBA Youngboy, the official Never Broke Again Instagram page commented on the post with four fire emojis, as well as reposting the announcement.

The Backend Child and Youngboy seeming went back and forth on Instagram last month over unpaid debts. “I pay attention to all that slick ass shit you be doing and saying,” an NBA Instagram post read, and NoCap assumed the message was directed toward him. “You a bitch ass n***a. What I call a real rapper? We don’t do music ’cause I don’t [fuck with you]. Stop speaking on me to these people. You my daddy artist. You a fucking worker bitch, you ain’t my brother. Fuck you. Pay me.”

NoCap took to the internet to clap back, accusing Youngboy of not supporting him. “I see it’s my turn dis week huh? I never did u nun bad. I screamed free you before and after every venue/club,” Cap wrote in a post. “I carried dis shit when u was gone. I stop fuckin with n***as who would’ve did whateva to see me win to stay loyal to yo hatin ass. & let me know what I owe u. I don’t recall u giving shit.”

He added that he “took the blame” as to why they don’t often make music together because he “was tryna keep yo hater card clean.” He continued that Top doesn’t want to collaborate with him because he’s “scared” that he’ll surpass his success. He further claimed that the Baton Rouge artist charged Atlantic Records for his feature on the album Mr. Crawford.

NoCap released Mr. Crawford in April 2022 as his debut studio album. The effort, which was met with positive reviews, debuted at No. 8 on Billboard 200 with 29K equivalent album units earned in the first week.