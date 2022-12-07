Tory Lanez has been hit with a third felony charge in the 2020 shooting case against Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez, who has pleaded not guilty to two previous charges for shooting the multiplatinum artist in the foot in 2020—assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm—was hit by prosecutors with a felony negligent discharge of a firearm charge.

Here’s some quick background on the case: Tory was arrested in July 2020 when he was pulled over and arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle. On July 15, 2020, Megan posted the following to her Instagram, “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm

me,” Stallion wrote. “I was never arrested; the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.” In September 2020, Tory dropped Daystar, where he asserted his innocence and casted doubt on whether Stallion was shot. In October 2020, the

Los Angeles D.A.’s office charged Tory with felony assault with a semi automatic weapon. One week later, a judge hit Tory with a protective order, requiring Tory to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan. In July of that same year, Tory violated the order when he attended the Rolling Loud Festival.

According to California Penal Code 246.3, negligent discharge of a firearm is outlined under is a crime for a person to willfully discharge a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and shooting it could have resulted in great bodily injury or the death of another individual. Lanez has pleaded

not guilty to two previous charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm, for shooting Megan in the foot in 2020. If Lanez is convicted, the Canadian rapper could face more than twenty- two years in prison.

Jury selection has begun, and opening statements are set for next week.