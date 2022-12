Ab-Soul has released the tracklist for his first album in six years, Herbert. Hitting social media, Soulo dropped off the tracklist for the album, which is set to drop on Dec. 16.

Across 19 songs, Ab-Soul will collaborate with Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA, and Lance Skiiiwalker. The album will have production from Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, and more.

You can see the full tracklist below.

