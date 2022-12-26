Druski has become very visible for calling out different celebs to join him on IG Live in hopes of gettign them to sign to his Coulda Been record label. The comedian hopped on IG Live with rising rapstress GloRilla, causing NBA HOFer Shaquille O’Neal to comment, shooting his shot at the “Love Tomorrow” rapper.

In the comments of the Live, Shaq said, “Glo will u marry me,” causing many on the Live to laugh and comment to at Shaq popping the question. Druski and GloRillaa kept their convo going, totally unaware of Shaq’s proposal. See below.