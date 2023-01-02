Last week, Doja Cat filed an official police report after receiving a death threat following kicking an unknown member out of an “incel” internet chat room.

According to TMZ, Doja filed an official report for a criminal threat with the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Office after Doja Cat kicked an unverified member of the Tinychat group out after he started accusing the “Say So” artist of bullying her.

“Not only has Doja Cat been going into this chat room, this is her right here, the owner gave her admin and she bans, kicks, and bullies the shit out of me in the chat,” the person said. Doja Cat then kicked the person out of the chat.

Advertisement

The member who was given the boot apparently did not take kindly to being kicked out and was able to get back in the chat and began making death threats against the Doja Cat. The member apparently was not located in California, hence the reason he was able to get back in the chat.

However, this is not the first time that Doja Cat had received backlash for participating in “incel” chat rooms. In 2020 it was revealed that Doja Cat would frequent “incel” or “alt-right” chat rooms. Amid an attempt to try to cancel Doja Cat, she went on to issue an apology for her involvement in those spaces.

“I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter,” she wrote. “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended.

“I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from. As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience. It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize that it was a bad decision to use in my music.”

“I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously,” she concluded. “I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everybody moving forward. Thank you.”