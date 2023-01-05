Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers was the most-streamed rap album on Spotify in 2022. According to Chart Data, the album brought in 1.4 billion streams.

Rounding out the top four of the year in spins were Drake and 21 Savage’s HER LOSS, Future’s I NEVER LIKED YOU, and Jack Harlow’s Come Home The Kids Miss You.

.@kendricklamar's 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' was the #1 most streamed rap album of 2022 on Spotify. — chart data (@chartdata) January 1, 2023

Kendrick’s album will have a big presence at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The category of Best Rap Performance features active legends like JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar and rising stars like GloRilla and Gunna. The best Rap album category features Kendrick, DJ Khaled, Future, and more.

GOD DID – DJ Khaled

I NEVER LIKED YOU – Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You – Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T