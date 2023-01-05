Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant lead the Western and Eastern Conferences in the 2023 NBA All-Star fan voting presented by AT&T.

The top-voted guard in the west is Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Kyrie Irving of the Nets.

The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be chosen by fans, who will cast 50% of the votes. 25% of the total comes from media input and active NBA players.

You can see the full list of first returns below.

The next fan update is Jan. 12.



