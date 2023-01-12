Tyrese Is Beyond Will Smith Jokes Following Golden Globes Jabs: ‘Move on Already’

Tyrese isn’t letting any jokes or commentary steer him away from his Will Smith support. A day after Smith was the butt of a Eddie Murphy joke at the Golden Globes, Tyrese hit Instagram to ask people to move on already.

Eddie Murphy attended the 2023 Golden Globes, where he received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his accomplishments in the cinema industry. Murphy provided three pieces of advice for aspiring entertainment business newcomers during his acceptance speech.

“Pay your taxes, mind your business,” Murphy said to the audience as they listened silently to the words of wisdom from the comedy legend. “And keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f****g mouth,” Eddie Murphy said, recalling to the Oscars slap moment.

Additionally, host Jerrod Carmichael said that they had given Will Smith the “Best Portrayal Of Masculinity On Television” award earlier in the break.

“Just some quick housekeeping stuff,” Carmichael began. “While we were on commercial, we actually presented Will Smith with the Rock Hudson award for “Best Portrayal Of Masculinity On Television. So please give it up for Will Smith, you guys!”

Following the show, Tyrese shared an image of himself with Will Smith calling for an end of all the jokes.

“I’m still team WILL SMITH there’s nobody on this earth that will ever influence me to ever have a change of heart towards the BIGGEST INFLUENCE in my life,” Tyrese wrote. “I’m just saying man…. Move on already I just watched ‘EMANCIPATION’ for the 3rd time I just can’t believe how masterful this overall movie is.”

Do you agree with Tyrese that the slap jokes are tired? Sign off below and let us know.