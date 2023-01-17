Lil Tjay Arrested for Weapon Possession While Headed to Record Video with Ice Spice

Lil Tjay Arrested for Weapon Possession While Headed to Record Video with Ice Spice

Lil Tjay has been arrested in the Bronx for gun possession. the rapper was reportedly headed to a video shoot with Ice Spice and was arrested after a gun was found in his car, according to TMZ.

Reports state Lil Tjay and Ice Spice were going to record a video for the single “Gangsta Boo.” The Post notes, Tjay was in a SUV with four friends and they were pulled over for tinted windows and a missing front plate. Four guns were inside the SUV.

Tjay’s arrest comes after he recovered from a shooting in the second half of 2022.

Advertisement

Lil Tjay was arrested during the filming of a music video with Ice Spice🚨pic.twitter.com/4zkfCe5XGL — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) January 17, 2023

In Aug. 2022, Lil Tjay made a comeback with the release of “Beat the Odds.” The song’s title has special meaning as the 21-year-old platinum rapper’s meteoric climb to stardom abruptly came to an end after he survived a near-death encounter.

After being shot seven times, including once in the lung and multiple times in the neck and chest, Lil Tjay underwent treatment for gunshot wounds. The new single was the product of being inspired while recovering in the hospital.

Tjay portrays tenacity in the riveting music video and uses moving real-life footage of him recuperating in the hospital while family members visited him as his condition improved to inspire viewers.

You can see the video below.