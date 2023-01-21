Nothing is stopping Drake from performing at The Apollo Theater this weekend. The Boy is in New York City, and ahead of his two-night set at the historic venue, Drake got some treatment on his “piece of shit ankle.”

“Thank you Atria NY for the best health care experience I have ever had,” Drake wrote online. “Let’s see what I can do on this piece of shit ankle Saturday.”

Drake’s takeover of the Apollo Theatre was pushed to this month after a set of production issues.

“We as a team have been working around the clock not just putting together a concert but an experience our fans deserve,” the tandem said in a statement. “With that said, we are up against some production delays that are just out of our control.” The statement also said that “these upcoming shows for SiriusXM are so incredibly special for us. If you are going to play the world-famous Apollo Theater, it has to be a world-class production.”

It appears the issues are solved. Check back for updates of Drake at the Apollo throughout the weekend.