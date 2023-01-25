Fresh off rocking Apollo for two nights, Drake is on his way to Arizona for Super Bowl weekend.

The h.wood Group, an LA-based hotel and lifestyle marketing firm, and Uncommon Entertainment officially announce the second annual Cash App & Visa Present h.wood Homecoming pop-up experience, which will be held at Scottsdale Hangar One on Friday, February 10, from 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM. At the conclusion of the invitation-only event, Drake will perform.

The h.wood Homecoming event, which takes place on February 10 from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., will turn Scottsdale Hangar One into a world-class private jet complex with distinctive design, first-rate service, and palpable atmosphere. It will combine these elements with the champion-grade spirit of football’s most anticipated Sunday. The location will come to life as a two-story playground that displays artists, businesses, and experiences against an incredible background, elevating unmatched service to new heights.

“We are thrilled to bring the h.wood Homecoming experience back for a second consecutive year in partnership with Uncommon Entertainment,” said John Terzian and Brian Toll of The h.wood Group. “We saw monumental success in Los Angeles in 2022, and this year’s lineup of talent and experiences promise to create yet another unforgettable evening leading up to the big game weekend.”

h.wood Homecoming is supported by Taco Bell, Grey Goose, NUTRL, Mezcal El Silencio and Celsius. Taco Bell will be offering a special fan experience that invites visitors to Live Más as an official sponsor, replete with a sneaky innovation that’s ideal for the big weekend.

To add a little mischief and intrigue to the experience, Mezcal El Silencio will activate an immersive bar and tattoo pop-up at the location. The company has a history of breaking the rules without breaking them.

This legendary celebration will once again bring together the sports and entertainment sectors to create the most sought-after location during football’s biggest game of the season. It follows the rousing success of last year’s Homecoming episode in Los Angeles.

“We couldn’t be more excited and grateful to bring the second year of the h.wood Homecoming concept to life,” said Uncommon Entertainment’s Josh Zipkowitz and Jake Nussbaum, “We look forward to once again curating the most influential moment during this marquee weekend.”

For more information, email homecoming@hwoodgroup.com.