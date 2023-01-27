BuzzFeed says it will use AI tools provided by ChatGPT creator, OpenAI, to “enhance” and “personalize” its content, according to a memo sent by CEO Jonah Perett to his staff. Buzzfeed is a news and entertainment website that covers many topics, including politics, business, food, music, sports, and the latest technology. ChatGPT is an extensive language model chatbot developed by OpenAI that has a remarkable ability to interact in conversational dialogue form and provide responses that can appear surprisingly human. OpenAI gained attention from industry leaders and investors and has been used to write high school and even create legal documents.

CEO Jonah Peretti said AI would play a relatively significant role in the company’s operations. “To be clear, we see the breakthroughs in AI opening up a new era of creativity that will allow humans to harness creativity in new ways with endless opportunities and applications for good,” he said. Peretti elaborated that the technology will be used to create quizzes and assist in personalizing content specific to its audience. Experts foresee the technology enhancing the quality of many jobs while taking over administrative tasks and replacing some workers.

BuzzFeed will not be the first journalism platform to use artificial intelligence. CNET, an American media website that publishes reviews, news, articles, blogs, and podcasts, has been using an AI tool to generate reports that human editors later scan for accuracy before publication.

Advertisement

Last month, the company said it would cut about 12% of its workforce to rein in costs. The hope is that implementing this AI technology will assist in growing and energizing the business. Buzzfeed recently reported a net loss of $27 million in revenue.