Rolling Loud to Take Thailand with Headlining Performances from Cardi B, Chris Brown and Travis Scott

Cardi B, Travis Scott, and Chris Brown will headline the inaugural Rolling Loud Thailand festival. Cardi B will make her first appearance on the Rolling Loud stage since her headlining performance at Rolling Loud Los Angeles in 2018.

In addition to Offset, Rae Sremmurd, A$AP Ferg, Waka Flocka Flame, Fat Joe, and Rick Ross, the roster includes Asian superstars BIBI, Jay Park, JESSI, Teriyaki Boyz, and many more.

Rolling Loud Thailand makes its debut at Legend Siam in Pattaya on April 13 – 15, 2023, bringing three action-packed days of hip-hop at a picturesque coastal locale.

This year, Rolling Loud will also hit Portugal. Rolling Loud Portugal’s second edition will include headliners Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Meek Mill on the beaches of Portimo from July 5-7. Plus, Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla, Central Cee, Lil Durk, Latto, YG, Aitch, Eem Triplin, and many more perform! You can learn more about that here.