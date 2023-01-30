Long Beach rapper Tay-K continues to tweet the world while serving 55 years for murder and his most recent message this past weekend(January 28), in which he claims that the person in the neighboring cell killed their cellmate with their food tray.

Tay-K took to Twitter earlier this month when he pointed out that he should get “a second chance at adulthood” like his white co-defendant that received ten years probation for a similar crime.

Tay-K’s tweet read, “I really just need 1 chance @ adulthood. I bet if I was a lil white kid they wouldn’t have gave me no 55 years for a crime I was alleged to play the most insignificant role in when I was 16….they woulda rightfully argued that my mind wasn’t fully developed and gave me rehabilitation and a 2nd (1st) chance at adulthood.”

He added, “one of my codefendants was a white girl who was 16 jus like me…they didn’t certify her as an adult but they certified me n pimp as adults, pimp got 30, I got 55, she ended up getting 10 years of probation without no deal…that girl @ home rn.”

Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre. was sentenced to 55 years in 2019 after he was found guilty of death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker in 2016. Tay-K was one of six people who entered a house in Mansfield, Texas trying to steal cash and drugs, but things took a violent turn, in which Ethan Walker was left dead.