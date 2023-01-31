Over the weekend, Brooklyn rapper Billy B posted a TikTok video implying she hasn’t been included in “Don’t Play With It” NYC performances with Lola Brooke. While she was a feature on the now-viral song, hip hop heads agreed Billy B killed her verse. Giving that late 90’s tough femcee feeling we loved, Billy captured everyone’s attention alongside Lola. The BK beauty proved she was a force to be reckoned with.

Billy’s video came after Lil Kim invited Lola to perform at the Harlem Festival of Culture earlier this week. The TikTok video shows Billy lip syncing “Perc & Sex” by YN Jay while the caption of the video said, “POV: You wake up to yet another DWPI performance in without Billy B.”

On Saturday, Lola’s best friend Monàe Rodriguez, addressed the situation on Facebook.

“ITS LOLA SONG! SHAWTY IS A FEATURE! SHE IS ENTITLED TO HER OPINION HOWEVER IF SHE FELT AWAY SHE COULD Have EASILY CALLED LOLA NOT GO TO THE INTERNET! TOPIC DONE!,” Rodriguez wrote.

Billy quickly commented on Rodriguez’s post and blamed Lola’s team for the recent mishap.

“Called Lola and say what,” Billy said. “Last time we spoke she told me “I could perform the song by myself and to smut it out.” How tf ima smut it out ? Go ask ppl to perform it? Get outta here more then 3 promoters came and told us when booking her they asked for contact to book me also and her team snubbed it.”

She continued, “Didn’t negotiate no numbers or take it to my lawyers or nothing! JUST FOR THEM TO NOT REGISTER ME ON THE SONG. ADD ME AS A MAIN ARTIST! SO I CAN COLLECT MY PUBLISHING WHEN I DID THAT VERSE ON THE ARMS FOR THE TOWNS!”

Following the back and forth, Billy posted one last message on her facebook. She wrote:

Starting with the tik tok …

Apollo isn’t the 1st or 2nd or 3rd performance that’s went on in NYC that I wasn’t invited to or even told about prior to. I never once felt away about any performances in town or outta town because as I’ve said in MANY interviews DPWI is technically Lola’s record even tho the ORIGINAL song is featuring me. So if she is booked for ANYTHING I have nothing to do with that because we are 2 individual artist. Now morally if she performs in NYC ppl will expect to see me being that we’re both from here and we’ve performed it together plenty of times before the big success of the record. The tik tok was a POV POINT OF VIEW.

Now on the back story that y’all know nothing about.

– Promoters have reached out to my team saying that in the process of booking her they asked for my contact to book me also and would get snubbed. I know for a fact that’s not Lola’s personal doing because she doesn’t talk to promoters or handle the bookings but niggas was curving it.

– When Lola hit me to collab I did everything on the arm with no hassle or hesitation BECAUSE THIS WAS GONNA BE A GREAT LOOK FOR THE TOWNS ! So for paperwork to not have been done correctly and for me to be left in the dark about a lot of situations and etc THAT SHÌT IS JUST WEIRD.

– Ppl keep saying “why didn’t I just call her” but not understanding IM NOT THE ONE IN THE WRONG . Y’all only seeing the tik tok so i understand the confusion but it’s a lot going on behind the scenes. I’ve been a stand up bitch throughout this whole situation. There’s absolutely NO BEEF . I wish her continued success like I’ve always have BUT IM VERY DISAPPOINTED in how niggas handled me.

Won’t be speaking on this situation anymore.

What do you think should Billy B have been invited on stage in her hometown?

.@THCBILLYB adds more context to her TikTok video in an online debate with @lolabrooke718’s best friend. Billy accused Lola of not registering her on the song and snubbing her performance requests. She also confirmed there’s no beef between them. pic.twitter.com/74KJw6sSNz — Two Bees TV (@twobeestv) January 29, 2023

