Raise your hand if you think the NBA Dunk Contest has been a bit lackluster. Ok reader, you can lower your hand. With NBA All-Star Weekend loading, Kevin Durant revealed what he believes can fix the marquee event of All-Star Saturday night.

Speaking on the latest episode of The ETCs, KD revealed what can be done instead.

“I think the stars need to come back,” Durant explained. “… It felt like it was stars every year when I was a kid.”

Stars like LeBron James are over the hill. Past winners like Zach Lavine may not want to try again. But there are plenty of young stars that people would like to see, like Zion Williamson, who can rip a rim off for the fun of it.

The current dunk contest participants include Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans, Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets, Shaedon Sharpe of the Portland Trailblazers, and Mac McClung of the G Leauge.

What do you think can adjust the dunk contest?