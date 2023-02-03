Ahead of the NFC championship game, Lil Uzi Vert performed “Just Wanna Rock” leading the Philadelphia Eagles on the field. The spot, along with many other Philly moments, was normally reserved for Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares,” but DJ Drama says it’s over for that.

Uzi is aligned with DJ Drama’s Generation Now, so it’s not a surprise to hear him say it.

“You did see Lil Uzi Vert bring out the Eagles to victory against the 49ers with ‘I Just Wanna Rock,'” Drama said. “I think it’s fair to say ‘I Just Wanna Rock,’ with all due respect, has replaced ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ as the new anthem of Philadelphia and the new anthem of the Philadelphia Eagles this year.”

DJ Drama says “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil uzi vert surpassed Meek Mill’s intro as the ANTHEM of Philly 👀 is this true or false ?? pic.twitter.com/PitjwxfCZE — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) February 2, 2023

Meek had a response: