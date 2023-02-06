Latto Hosts Dinner Party at Catch Steak LA to Celebrate Her Grammy Noms

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist Latto hosted an intimate dinner at Catch Steak in Los Angeles, California, to commemorate her first two GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Guests enjoyed rich hors d’oeuvres, Patron cocktails, a picture booth, True Religion apparel, and DJ music. Everyone was dressed to impress and ready to enjoy a night celebrating the breakout Queen of Da Souf rapper’s success thus far.

You can see images from the night below.

