Last year, rapper Xzibit was ordered to pay his estranged wife $2,239 a month in child support and $3,702 a month in alimony

Now his ex-wife is demanding more and has branded Xzibit a deadbeat dad…

Radar Online reports:

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Krista has demanded her $6k a month in support be increased to around $14k.

In the filing, Krista said she has had to borrow funds from family and friends to support her and their 12-year-old son Gatlyn.

In addition, Krista accused Xzibit of refusing to pay for the parties’ health insurance premiums over the last few months and said he also stopped paying the full amount of the minor child’s tuition.

Krista accused Xzibit of not even seeing their son since October 2022. “I believe the last time he actually saw Gatlyn was around [Xzibit’s] own birthday in September 2022. Gatlyn called [Xzibit] on Christmas and [Xzibit] refused to answer or call him back. Our son is devastated,” Krista wrote in court documents.

“Meanwhile, we see on [Xzibit’s] social media posts that he is frequently on tour in exotic countries like Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Australia, and New Zealand, only in the last few months,” Krista wrote.

She accused him of continuing to live and publicly flaunt the lifestyle of a rich and famous rap artist with a thriving cannabis business,” all while not making all the required payments for their kid’s schooling.