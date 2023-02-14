The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) recently reported that Kanye’s anti-Semitic rants were linked to 30 incidents in the US targeting Jewish people.

“These incidents — which include vandalism, banner drops, targeted harassment, and campus propaganda distributions — demonstrate the ongoing influence of Ye’s conspiratorial, bigoted rants,” the ADL wrote.

“Immediately following Ye’s antisemitic comments, which included inflammatory tropes about Jewish power and Holocaust denial, the slogan ‘Ye Is Right’ surfaced online in hashtags and antisemitic accounts. The ADL Center on Extremism has also tracked references to ‘Ye Is Right’ in instances of on-the-ground antisemitic vandalism and harassment nationwide.”

"Kanye’s decision to peddle hatred against Jews is only giving encouragement to people who are already infected with hate." @JGreenblattADL discussed our Center on Extremism's new research and how Ye’s #antisemitic comments have inspired acts of hate. https://t.co/ioW5Q1yR6s — ADL (@ADL) February 13, 2023

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the ADL, said in a statement to Billboard that Ye is inspiring people to commit “real-world acts of hate.”

“Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks – and his dredging up some of the worst anti-Jewish tropes imaginable – doubtlessly are having an impact and inspiring people to commit real-world acts of hate,” Greenblatt stated. “As we have long maintained, celebrities and others who engage in spreading hateful tropes need to know their words have consequences. Unfortunately, Kanye’s decision to continue to peddle hatred against Jews is only giving encouragement to people who are already infected with hate.”

The ADL’s report also stated that anti-Semetic remarks have gone up on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. The lessened restrictions allowed for the creation of the “Ye Is Right” slogan which has been used over 9,400 times on the platform.