While the actual game between the Chiefs and Eagles was one of the best Super Bowls in recent memory, the internet seems to have their minds fixated on Rihanna’s performance the most. Her halftime performance even garnered more viewers than the game itself. Despite generally positive reactions from social media and Rih’s fan base, Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform, where he ridiculed the Anti singer for her performance.

“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history,” the former President wrote. “This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!'”

Donald Trump attacks Rihanna, calls her halftime show the “worst” in Super Bowl history. pic.twitter.com/p0bXy1ua9P — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2023

Kodak Black, who was in attendance at SBLVII, posted a video to his Instagram story seemingly echoing Trump’s statements. “Uncle Trump said that shit is garbage, man,” he said before he flipped the camera to show Rihanna performing.

However, this was not the first time Trump attacked Rihanna. Just days before her performance, Trump again took to Truth Social, where he wrote: “Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!

Trump’s dislike for Rihanna probably stems from her support of Colin Kaepernick in 2016. When everything was unfolding with the former 49ers quarterback, Rihanna said in an interview that she had turned down performing at the Super Bowl because she supported Kaepernick and did not want to be a “sellout.”

In 2020, Rihanna posed for a picture in front of a graffiti-laden car where she sprays painted “Fuck Trump” on it after a performance at Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas.