Terry Bradshaw is under fire for statements he said to Kansas City Chiefs head coach during the Super Bowl trophy presentation.
During the moment, Bradshaw, a Fox analyst, called for Andy Reid, asking him to “waddle over.”
“Big guy. Let me get the big guy in here,” Bradshaw said. “Come on, waddle over here.”
He also added, “Have a cheeseburger on us.”
PEOPLE notes the backlash online and Bradshaw’s representation not returning a request for comment.
Criticism of Terry Bradshaw is available below.