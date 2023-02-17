On Monday night (Feb. 13) against the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson put on a show in front of the home fans. Brunson ended up with 40 points in a 124-106 win at Madison Square Garden. The Garden was packed to see the cross-town rivals go at it, which included some A-list celebrities. One celebrity was excited not just for the Knicks, but for Brunson’s performance.

Iggy Azalea at Madison Square Garden yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ihoBLxMR6I — 𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐘 𝐀𝐙𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐀 (@IggySite) February 14, 2023

The former Dallas Mavericks guard shot 71% from the field, including 66% from three-point range. After his postgame interview, Brunson and the “Fancy” rapper met on the court where they hugged and conversed before taking a photo. We can only wonder what was said between the two as Brunson covered his mouth with his towel while talking to Iggy. The 32-year-old rapper has been known to be a fan of basketball.

Never forget when jalen brunson saw iggy azalea courtside and turned into 2016 steph curry pic.twitter.com/50MNMg47Ne — pacoistaco459 (@pacoistaco459) February 14, 2023

Back in 2016, she dated former Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young before dating rapper Playboi Carti. Carti was recently arrested for allegedly choking his girlfriend, who is pregnant with his child. The former Grand Hustle artist took to Twitter to discuss the situation. In a series of tweets, she claims that this is who he is, and it is not new.

Advertisement

“Been there. Done that. Warned you.”

“Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too”

Iggy went on to discuss their 2-year-old son as well, claiming the 26-year-old rapper rarely sees his son. Lately, the “Black Widow” rapper has been the talk of the Internet as she has started her OnlyFans page. She is expected to release her fourth studio album this year.