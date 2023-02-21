2 Chainz returned home from NBA All-Star weekend in Utah with a gift for his son Halo. After the game on Sunday, the rapper hit Instagram and revealed he secured Ja Morant’s game-worn jersey, which he signed.

“I told Ja that Halo asked me to get his jersey after all star game and he was wit it,” 2 Chainz wrote.

2 Chainz’s NBA ties run deep. The NBA G League’s “A Whole Different league” brand campaign, which stars GRAMMY ® Award-winning musician and partner of the NBA G League’s College Park Skyhawks, 2 Chainz, is currently streaming on all @NBAGLeague social channels as well as on Gleague.nba.com.

The new advertising campaign demonstrates the league’s steely resolve and abundance of future NBA stars. The campaign, which combines graphic novel animations with exciting G League highlights, emphasizes how G League players advance by being “made different.” The advertisement follows Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors from a G League star to 2022 NBA Champion while set to the soundtrack of 2 Chainz’s legendary song “I’m Different,” which is also commemorating its 10-year anniversary.

You can see the full spot below.