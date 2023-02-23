Mysonne Speaks on Boosie/T.I. ‘Rat’ Issue: ‘If I Pass Away and You Can Put a Crime on Me’

Mysonne has entered the dispute between T.I. and Boosie Badazz, and his message is simple, you can blame him for a crime if he is dead.

In case you missed it, Boosie canceled a joint album he was working on with T.I. citing the rapper could be an informant.

In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self-proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to placing the blame on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case.

Returning to his online residency on VLAD TV, Boosie reflected on the moment and aired him out.

“With the T.I. situation, if he did that – you a fucking rat too,” Boosie said. “I don’t spare no muthafuckin’ body. Because if you doing anything wrong, you doing anything criminal and you cooperate with law enforcement to get you out of trouble – that means you’re cooperating. That means you’re a rat.”

T.I. would hit Instagram and tell Boosie to Pull up on him.

“Yeah so… Idk if it’s you or ya ‘OG Uncle’ that needs to see it… but I GOT MY PAPERWORK ready to show!!! PULL UP!!!” T.I. wrote. “My number the same & my address the same my n**ga. To get on da net & speak on shit you’ve never spoke to me about is leaving me to believe you been hiding ya heart the whole time!!!!

Mysonne then offers his take, stating as long as the crime isn’t pedophilia or killing an innocent person, you can throw the charge on his dead name.

“I wanna tell you this, if I pass away and you can put a crime on me so you don’t have to go to jail, put it one me,” Mysonne said. “Listen to me. If you can say that I did something that’s going to get you out of jail, all my friends and people who know me, please say I did.”

Mysonne would note in the caption that he does not “adhere to Streets Rules. I deal with Codes of Manhood and Integrity!”

You can hear it from Mysonnne below.