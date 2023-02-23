Following her huge success with BET+ film The Reading, and her debut on the Starz hit series “BMF”, the trailer of Mo’Nique’s Netflix special “My Name is Mo’Nique.”

After 13 years off the Hollywood grid, Mo’Nique is on a mission to take back her crown as the Queen On Comedy.

The grammy-nominated, Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning actor and comedian is back with a new stand-up special, premiering globally on Netflix April 4th.

On Wednesday, the streamer released a video taking fans behind the scenes of the original comedy special.

“Why did I title this special My Name Is Mo’Nique? I give y’all my word, after 72 minutes, y’all gon’ know why this s**t is called My Name Is Mo’Nique,” the actress says in the teaser with a smile. “Y’all might say, ‘Damn, we didn’t know we was gonna find out all that!’ Yes, my name is Mo’Nique. This one right here is personal.”

“When you walk away from this one, when you’ve turned your TV off from this one, you’ll say, ‘Now we understand that woman,’” she continues. “For 32 years, I have been funny, and I’m grateful for that gift. But this show right here really allows you to understand why I swing like I swing… There are things I’m going to say in this comedy special that I thought I would take to my grave.”

Directed by L. Frazier and executive produced by Mo’Nique and her husband, Sidney Hicks, My Name Is Mo’Nique will balance comedy with insights about the comedian’s life and upbringing in Baltimore. The special was shot on Oct. 29 at Georgia State University’s Rialto Center for the Arts.

In 2022, Mo’Nique settled her discrimination lawsuit with Netflix over a pay dispute. She had publicly blasted the company in 2018 after claiming the streamer was looking to underpay her to the tune of $500,000 for a one-hour standup special, and then in 2019, she filed a discrimination suit against Netflix. Details regarding the settlement remain under wraps, but the two parties appear to be in a good place with their upcoming hour-long special.