After teasing the release, Lil Wayne dropped his new single “Kant Nobody.” The single has a sample of DMX’s voice and is produced by Swizz Beatz. The single is the intro to Tha Carter 6.

Wayne spoke with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 and highlighted what Tha Carter 6 means to him.

I never even imagined,” Wayne said. “That didn’t even sound right years ago. I can’t believe we’re at Carter VI. My fans know I give my all. Go listen to my last feature and know it’s gonna be a thousand times better than that.”

Advertisement

You can tap into the new single below.