The Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will feature a number of entertainment and fan experience improvements, according to the Big 12. These upgrades are the most recent in a string of entertainment alliances and partnerships that the Big 12 has carried out as it continues to position itself at the nexus of sport and culture.

The Grammy-nominated hip-hop legend Fat Joe will play a special VIP-only set on Friday, March 10th, after the day’s games are over. In addition, on March 11 at 10:00 p.m., NBA icon and media personality Shaquille O’Neal will play a one-hour DJ set at Mosaic in the Power & Light District following the games on Saturday. Entry to Shaq’s performance is available here.

“As we continue to elevate the Big 12 brand, we are thrilled to introduce a series of enhancements that will make the fan experience at our basketball championships second to none,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The Big 12 Conference is a basketball powerhouse – as we thread the fabric connecting sports and culture, the Conference will continue to offer an array of off-court entertainment features, as well. I’m grateful to each of our partners, and I look forward to watching our incredible student-athletes perform on Big 12 Basketball’s biggest stage in Kansas City.”

For this year’s Basketball Championships, the Big 12 Conference and A Bathing Ape (BAPE) will strengthen their relationship. The Conference and BAPE will work together to create a limited-edition Big 12 x BAPE t-shirt that has the logos of each institution encircling the BAPE emblem. Around Municipal Auditorium and T-Mobile Center, videoboards and signs will also display the renowned BAPE camouflage marks. Previously, the Big 12 and BAPE collaborated for the 2022 Football Championship, designing a BAPE-themed camouflage Big 12 logo and installing it on endzone pylons, officials’ uniforms, and each 25-yard line.

Renowned performers will play the National Anthem at both the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Games, with emerging talent Lanie Gardner playing at the Women’s Championship Game and Grammy Award-nominated artist Jordin Sparks playing at the Men’s Championship Game.

During the Women’s Basketball Championship, the Conference will collaborate with the NWSL squad from Kansas City, the KC Current. The KC Current Blue Crew, the club’s official fan club, will attend each of the women’s tournament games as a result of this partnership. A KC Current “takeover” will also be present for the semifinal games of the Women’s Basketball Championships on Saturday, March 11.

