Recently, Hip Hop pioneer Melle Mel appeared on The Art Of Dialogue and delved into the conversation about Eminem making the Top 5 spot on Billboard’s Top 50 Emcees of All Time. The “White Lines” rapper said that Mr. Matherts wouldn’t have made the list if he wasn’t white.

Melle spoke very candidly saying, “Obviously, he’s a capable rapper. If you was talking about sales, he’s sold more than everybody. If you were talking about rhyme style, okay he got a rhyme style. But he’s white. He’s white! So now if Eminem was another n***a like all the rest of us, would he be Top 5 on that list when a n***a that could rhyme just as good as him is 35? That had records and all that? He’s 35. He’s white.”

Fif jumped to Em’s defense on social media, saying, “There was more money selling dope than being in Hip Hop when Melly Mel was popping, the culture has grown so much. i’m not sure if it would be what it is today without artists like Eminem.” He continued, “S**t I’m not sure I would be who I am without him, but you know it’s competitive, so n***as gonna hate. LOL f**k outta here! we sucker free.”

