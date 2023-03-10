According to a report from The New York Post, federal prosecutors allege in an indictment that controversial Brooklyn Bishop Lamar Whitehead illegally fixed his bank records in order to finance his million dollar New Jersey mansion.

The feds claim that Whitehead altered his bank records to show that an LLC he controlled made an average of $2 million, when it actually had mess than $10, so that he could get approved for the mortgage. The 44-year-old created a fake bank account so that he could get tthe bank loan in 2019.

Whitehead “fabricated bank records for AMS LLC, from at least in or about October 2018 up to and including … February 2019, in an effort to obtain a mortgage in excess of $1.3 million to fund [his] purchase of a home in Paramus, New Jersey,” Manhattan federal prosecutors wrote in the indictment. The feds also claim he applied for a $250,000 business loan using the LLC, Anointing Management Services, by misrepresenting the finances of the company on that application as well.

Whitehead leads a small congregation in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn called Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, where he preaches a “prosperity gospel” and asks his followers to “sow” — or donate money — to the church. The embattled pastor made headlines when he was robbed at gunpoint in front of his congregation for over $1 million worth of jewelry.

Whitehead faces dozens of years in prison if he’s convicted on all counts.

“We are going to be fighting those allegations,” his attorney, Dawn Florio, said Wednesday. “Lamar Whitehead will be pleading not guilty when he is arraigned on the …indictment and denies those charges.”

.