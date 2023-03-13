Drake has announced his 2023 It’s All A Blur Tour presented by Cash App, Visa, and Sprite. On the run, Drake will be joined by 21 Savage.
Produced by Live Nation, the 29-date arena run will start on June 16 with stops in Chicago, Boston, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Glendale, AZ, at Desert Diamond Arena on Tuesday, September 5.
The tour title, It’s All A Blur, highlights Drake’s unprecedented run, including the last five years where he dropped off four albums, including Her Loss with 21 Savage. The album Hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and had all 16 songs debut on the Billboard Hot 100 list.
Beginning on Wednesday, March 15, tickets will be made available through Cash App Card and Sprite presales. Prior to the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 17 at 12 p.m. local time, there will be additional presales running throughout the week on drakerelated.com. Market-specific starting times for sales can be seen in your local listings.
The full run of dates and presale information are available below.
DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:
Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
CASH APP CARD PRESALE: For all US shows, the first tickets to the It’s All A Blur Tour will be available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App and Visa.
- Beginning Wednesday, March 15 starting at 12pm local time through Thursday, March 16 at 10pm local time, Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access to ‘It’s All A Blur’ tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.
- Presale start times vary by market, check your local listings at drakerelated.com for more information. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit cash.app/drake-presale.
SPRITE PRESALE: Sprite is the official beverage sponsor for the It’s All A Blur Tour his first in North America since 2018. This marks a natural progression of their partnership since Sprite executed his first worldwide brand deal in 2010. Fans can look for updates on Sprite.com and sign up for Sprite emails to gain access to Drake’s presale experience.
- The Sprite presale will take place on Thursday, March 16 starting at 12pm local time until 10pm local time. Presale start times vary by market, check your local listings at drakerelated.com for more information.