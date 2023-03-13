Drake has announced his 2023 It’s All A Blur Tour presented by Cash App, Visa, and Sprite. On the run, Drake will be joined by 21 Savage.

Produced by Live Nation, the 29-date arena run will start on June 16 with stops in Chicago, Boston, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Glendale, AZ, at Desert Diamond Arena on Tuesday, September 5.

The tour title, It’s All A Blur, highlights Drake’s unprecedented run, including the last five years where he dropped off four albums, including Her Loss with 21 Savage. The album Hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and had all 16 songs debut on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Beginning on Wednesday, March 15, tickets will be made available through Cash App Card and Sprite presales. Prior to the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 17 at 12 p.m. local time, there will be additional presales running throughout the week on drakerelated.com. Market-specific starting times for sales can be seen in your local listings.

The full run of dates and presale information are available below.

DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

CASH APP CARD PRESALE: For all US shows, the first tickets to the It’s All A Blur Tour will be available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App and Visa.

Beginning Wednesday, March 15 starting at 12pm local time through Thursday, March 16 at 10pm local time, Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access to ‘It’s All A Blur’ tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.

Presale start times vary by market, check your local listings at drakerelated.com for more information. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit cash.app/drake-presale.

SPRITE PRESALE: Sprite is the official beverage sponsor for the It’s All A Blur Tour his first in North America since 2018. This marks a natural progression of their partnership since Sprite executed his first worldwide brand deal in 2010. Fans can look for updates on Sprite.com and sign up for Sprite emails to gain access to Drake’s presale experience.