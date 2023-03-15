The roster for Pharrell Williams’ much-awaited SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival, which will be held in Virginia Beach from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30, has been unveiled.

Presented by Walmart and produced by IMGoing and Live Nation, SITW will celebrate art, culture, and music with performances by 100 Gecs, Aminé, Ayra Starr, Babyface Ray, BADBADNOTGOOD, Black Sherif, CHIKA, Clipse, Coi Leray, d4vd, Doechii, Feid, FLO, Flo Milli, gigi, Grace Jones, Jay Pharoah, Jazmine Sullivan, Jessie Murph, Kamasi Washington, KayCyy, KAYTRANADA, Kehlani, Kenny Beats, Kid Cudi, Kitty Ca$h, Latto, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Masego, Mumford & Sons, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, NLE Choppa, Polo G, Remi Wolf, Riovaz, Saucy Santana, Skrillex, Summer Walker, SWV, The Kid LAROI, UMI, Wale, Weston Estate, Wet Leg, Wu-Tang Clan, YEИDRY, yvngxchris and Pharrell’s Phriends.

The partnership between Walmart and Something in the Water as the festival’s presenting sponsor is new for this year, but the business is no stranger to community celebrations and support. With more than 4,600 locations around the country, Walmart is dedicated to fostering equity and a sense of belonging while assisting local groups and issues that are important to its patrons and employees.

“Strengthening local communities is core to Walmart’s DNA,” said Cedric Clark, executive vice president, store operations for Walmart U.S. “By investing in our associates and in the communities we serve, we help build a foundation where people can live their full potential every day. We’re excited to team up with Something in the Water, returning to a special place to Walmart, Virginia’s Hampton Roads, to help celebrate and empower this community we’re so proud to be a part of.”

YouTube will be live streaming the Something in the Water festival on Pharrell’s Facebook page, delivering this significant moment in music culture to a global audience. See complete live sets, performance footage from festival headliners, and YouTube Shorts with even more action by tuning in.

Three-day passes are on sale now at SOMETHINGINTHEWATER.COM. You can see the full lineup below.