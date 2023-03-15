Troy Ave is a different breed. After he appeared on the stand and testified against Taxstone in his murder trial, Troy Ave returned to music and dropped a new diss track directed at Tax. The single “Black Church,” arrived with a video, showing Troy Ave rapping in front of a church, detailing the next steps of his life.

The single is the first in what appears to be a rollout of a new album. Sharing the song on Instagram, “Troy Ave wrote #FreeTroyAve album Dear Hater I Won (Coming Soon).”

You can hear the single below.

Advertisement

Troy Ave allegedly testified that he fired simply out of a fight or flight reaction after Taxstone allegedly shot at him first, according to the New York Post. When he heard Tax shout, “What’s popping?,” there were, according to him, roughly 100 people present in the green room, in what he thought was a “threatening” manner.

“Banga turns around to me and says, ‘I’m gonna rock him,’ which means, ‘I’m gonna hit him,’” he testified. “And then I wink at him — I tell him, ‘Do your thing.’”

Troy added, “When the shot goes off, I see the light from the spark, and I hear the shot. This is all happening fast. I get up and start fighting Taxstone, trying to take him, grab the gun, and another shot goes off. I put my leg up to kind of block the shot from hitting me in the face or chest.”

Troy said after that moment, he was shot in both legs.

“If it’s fight or flight, I’m always going to fight because at that point you could die,” Ave reportedly told the Manhattan Supreme Court. “I’d rather die fighting. People die from leg shots. I’d rather die fighting than laying on the ground.”

You can learn more about the testimony here.