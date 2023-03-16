SiriusXM announces a new multi-year deal to continue its partnership with international superstar Kevin Hart and his entertainment firm Hartbeat. According to the deal, Hartbeat will continue curating content for Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio (ch. 96), where all shows will exclusively premiere.

Hart will continue to host his podcast, Gold Minds with Kevin Hart, which premieres its new season exclusively on SiriusXM and features Kevin in conversation with Ryan Coogler. A number of brand-new, talent-driven shows will also be produced by Hartbeat, including Love Thang with Punkie Johnson and One Song with Diallo and LUXXURY, presented by Diallo Riddle and Blake “LUXXURY” Robin. A never-before-heard stand-up record from the late comedic star Bernie Mac will also be available only on the channel.

In addition to Coogler, upcoming featured guests on Gold Minds with Kevin Hart include Jason Bateman, Neil Burger, Anderson Cooper, Method Man, Stephen A. Smith, Lena Waithe, and more.

“I am so excited to be able to continue working with my SiriusXM family and grow our audience through our existing IP as well as the expansion of Gold Minds and the additions of Punkie, Diallo, and Blake,” said Kevin Hart. “SiriusXM has been a valued relationship of mine and Hartbeat’s for some time and the fact that we were able to launch Gold Minds and now expand the program to include the brightest, boldest, and most impactful voices of our time blows my mind.”

“As we advance our mission to keep the world laughing together, Hartbeat is committed to growing our audio reach through high-impact entertainment that lives at the nexus of comedy and culture,” said Thai Randolph, CEO of Hartbeat. “We are proud to expand our collaboration with SiriusXM and further develop our diverse library of fresh, funny, and dynamic audio content.”

“Over the last five years, Kevin has become a cornerstone of SiriusXM’s comedy programming, and we’re absolutely thrilled to deepen our relationship with Kevin and the whole Hartbeat team,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “As they’ve proven time and again, they have their finger on the pulse of the new, exciting, diverse voices in comedy, and our audience has clearly responded. We’re excited to remain Kevin’s audio home as he continues to expand his comedy brand and listenership.”