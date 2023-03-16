'Power Book II: Ghost' Season Three Premiere Celebrated at NYC Dinner

Power Book II: Ghost will return this Friday, March 17. Ahead of the release, the show’s third season premiere was commemorated by STARZ on Tuesday, March 14, with a formal dinner at the Public Hotel in New York City.

Three-time NAACP Image Award winner Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Michael Rainey Jr., Larenz Tate, Lovell Adams-Gray, Gianni Paolo, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, Berto Colon, Caroline Chikezie, Paton Ashbrook, and Shane Johnson were among the cast members who attended the intimate event, which was hosted by Daytime Emmy Award winner Tamron Hall. Additionally present were STARZ President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby, executive producer Mark Canton, producer Dorothy Canton, and showrunner Brett Mahoney.

Following a delectable sit-down dinner where guests interacted over vibrant and fascinating discussions about the much-awaited new season, the festivities started with specialty cocktails and passed appetizers.

Busby’s introduction at the event teased the new season, “You will see that this year the show is juicier, bloodier and sexier than ever before and that we’ve got the same betrayals, alliances and ‘Power’ dynamics you’ve come to love and respect.”

Hall added, “Season three is always a huge accomplishment, but when you become a cultural phenomenon, that is a next level that few shows can claim, but this show, this cast can honestly say that you are transformative, important, relevant, game-changing.” Hall continued, “I think we should toast to this phenomenal cast who have brought something to TV with STARZ that people truly can’t stop talking about.”

You can see images from the celebration below.