Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum, 25-million-plus selling singer, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Monica returns to VH1 Tonight as the host of Celebrity True Crime Story.

The 10-episode series investigates the ups and downs of the “fame game” when reputations are at stake and lives are on the line. Each episode unravels the mystery and the motives behind the crimes, revealing a dark side to being in the public eye when betrayal, jealousy, and greed lead to tragedy.

The new season starts off with the case of Jam Master Jay – “It’s Tricky.” When hip hop icon Jam Master Jay is killed inside his Hollis, Queens recording studio, the case goes cold…for nearly 2 decades. But an explosive federal indictment eighteen years later suggests Jay’s killers were much closer than anyone suspected.

