J. Cole, and Hip-Hop as a whole, and basketball are synonymous. The Dreamville leader has etched hoops into his career the entire way, and during his last album cycle, he even played professional ball.

Taking it to another level, Cole sat down with Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers and mentioned his 2014 Forest Hills Drive was like winning a championship for him, not winning a Grammy.

“The making of this album I got called Forest Hills Drive, and the releasing of it and the tour, that was a championship run in the way that how the Bulls look at The Last Dance,” Cole said.

You can peep the full interview between Bob Myers and J. Cole below.